Emma Stone touches on the ‘extreme difficulty’ of playing Cruella de Vil

Emma Stone recently weighed in on the struggles she’s facing while attempting to play the iconic role of Cruella de Vil.



The star got candid with The New York Times and was quoted saying, “That is not allowed in 2021. We are not allowed to smoke onscreen in a Disney film."



She also admitted that while the excitement of Stone getting “that green plume of smoke in there” large, she has to abide by agency rules. “I don't want to promote smoking, but I'm also not trying to promote skinning puppies.”