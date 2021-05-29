Arjun Kapoor purchases lavish villa worth over 20 crore in Mumbai

Indian actor Arjun Kapoor is now neighbor to big Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as he has purchased a luxurious sea-facing sky-villa in Bandra, Mumbai.



Arjun is now neighbour to his girlfriend Malaika Arora as well.

Indian media reported that, the Panipat actor has shelled out an estimated amount of 20 to 23 crore for the purchase of the villa.

Malaika and other Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor also live in the same locality.

Indian media reported that Arjun has invested in the property at the 26-floor tall, 81 Aureate in the Bandra West.

On the work front, the actor is currently enjoying the success of his films Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson.