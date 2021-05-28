close
Fri May 28, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 28, 2021

Megan Fox leaves fans swooning over her latest pictures from '2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 28, 2021

Megan Fox accompanied boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly to   2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday.

The Cleveland rapper  won "Alternative Rock Album" of the Year award for his album  “Tickets To My Downfall” .

The couple's pictures taken on the red carpet left their fans swooning over them .

The 'Transformers' actress, who is dating MGK since split with  estranged husband Brian Austin Green, looked stunning in pink dress  in the pictures shared by her boyfriend.

Here are some pictures:




