Megan Fox leaves fans swooning over her latest pictures from '2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards'

Megan Fox accompanied boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly to 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday.

The Cleveland rapper won "Alternative Rock Album" of the Year award for his album “Tickets To My Downfall” .

The couple's pictures taken on the red carpet left their fans swooning over them .

The 'Transformers' actress, who is dating MGK since split with estranged husband Brian Austin Green, looked stunning in pink dress in the pictures shared by her boyfriend.

Here are some pictures:











