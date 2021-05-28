Taylor Swift gushes over ‘Folklore’ in emotional iHeartRadio Music Awards speech

Grammy award winning singer Taylor Swift recently gushed over Folklore during her most recent iHeartRadio Music Awards speech.

Taylor was quoted saying, "I have to say thank you to everyone at iHeart and everyone at radio who supported Folklore.”

“Folklore was an album that I made in the very beginning of the pandemic. I started writing it, and I feel like it became a sort of emotional life raft for me to pour my feelings into.”

“I have to say thank you to everyone at iHeart and everyone at radio who supported Folklore. Folklore was an album that I made in the very beginning of the pandemic. I started writing it, and I feel like it became a sort of emotional life raft for me to pour my feelings into.”

