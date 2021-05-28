close
Fri May 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 28, 2021

Taylor Swift gushes over ‘Folklore’ in emotional iHeartRadio Music Awards speech

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 28, 2021
Taylor Swift gushes over ‘Folklore’ in emotional iHeartRadio Music Awards speech

Grammy award winning singer Taylor Swift recently gushed over Folklore during her most recent iHeartRadio Music Awards speech.

Taylor  was quoted saying, "I have to say thank you to everyone at iHeart and everyone at radio who supported Folklore.”

“Folklore was an album that I made in the very beginning of the pandemic. I started writing it, and I feel like it became a sort of emotional life raft for me to pour my feelings into.”

“I have to say thank you to everyone at iHeart and everyone at radio who supported Folklore. Folklore was an album that I made in the very beginning of the pandemic. I started writing it, and I feel like it became a sort of emotional life raft for me to pour my feelings into.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment