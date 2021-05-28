Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas. File photo

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said Friday that this year, summer vacations in schools will be for only two to three weeks as students have suffered a lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The provincial minister made the remarks while addressing a press conference in the provincial capital with Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Raas said that the provincial government has started vaccination for teachers and other non-teaching staff of educational institutions.

"There are 16,000 teachers and 4,000 non-teaching staff in the province. We are trying to complete the vaccination of teachers by end of June before reopening schools from June 7," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Rashid said the vaccination process is underway and 3.5 million people have been given the jab in the province.



"Our target is to achieve 150,000 daily vaccination. Implementation of SOPs and vaccine is the only solution to COVID-19," she said.

Rashid added that the government is working to vaccinate teachers before schools reopen.

Board exams after June 20

Last week, the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) had decided that the examinations of classes 10 and 12 will be held after June 20.

Summer vacations, according to an official press release, will be limited and provinces will decide how many leaves to grant as they see fit.

The meeting had reviewed the latest COVID-19 situation in the country.

During the meeting, Chairman IPEMC had urged all federal units to ensure timely vaccination of teachers, supervisory staff, and other administrative staff.

Those who do not have vaccination certificates will not be called for invigilation, the meeting decided.