Thu May 27, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 28, 2021

Zack Snyder reveals he had backup Batman if Ben Affleck rejected his offer to play iconic role

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 28, 2021

Zack Snyder opened up on his backup plan for Batman, saying  he had another actor in mind to play the popular role if Ben Affleck had turned the role down.

The prominent filmmaker directed 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which saw the iconic character entering his mid-forties, portrayed by dashing star Affleck.

Snyder, during his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, revealed that he half expected Affleck to turn down the role, and as a result had given another actor a call about the possibility of playing Bruce Wayne: Rust and Bone star Matthias Schoenaerts.

“I was talking to [Matthias] a lot about it,” Snyder remembered. “He never got in the suit, but I did do a bunch of mock-ups of him, because Ben was on the fence.

“And I don’t blame him,” he added of Affleck’s initial scepticism. “Everyone should be on the fence when you’re asked, ‘Do you want to play Batman?”

Last week, Zack Snyder shared details about his future project, saying  he 'wants to make a female version of Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler starring Amy Adams.'

