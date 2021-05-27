close
Thu May 27, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 27, 2021

Gigi Hadid looks back at pregnancy with adorable photos

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 27, 2021

Supermodel Gigi Hadid melted fans' hearts with her most latest snaps on Instagram.

The stunner could be seen sharing throwback snaps of her pregnancy with baby Khai.

The then-mother-to-be looked gorgeous as she glowed while cradling her baby bump.

"This week, last year," she captioned the post.

The model had remained fiercely private about showing her little girl and often teases fans with some glimpses here and there.

