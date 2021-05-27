close
Thu May 27, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 27, 2021
Shania Twain weighs in on new Vegas residency: ‘Everybody's there to party’

Shania Twain recently sat down for a chat and shed light on her upcoming Let's Go! Residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

The singer got candid about her upcoming return to the stage during an interview with People magazine.

There she was quoted saying, “I love Vegas. I love it there. I love the food. I love the people. I love the visitors. There's different flags in the audience all the time and it's fun.”

“Everybody's there to party and that's what I'm there to do. So it's great. And the sound is great. It's just wonderful.”

“There's a lot of visual art going on. It's high energy because I'm hyperactive anyway so I'm everywhere. And then I feed off the audience.” (sic)

