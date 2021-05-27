Sarah Khan leaves fans stunned in latest snap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani star Sarah Khan turned heads in her latest snap.
Taking to Instagram, the star shared an adorable snap of herself dressed to the nines, looking absolutely gorgeous.
The star was sure to turn heads as she dazzled in the light-coloured outfit.
The photo was sure to leave fans dazed a they showered her with compliments.
"Prettiest mom to be!" a user wrote.
"We love you," another wrote.