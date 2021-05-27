close
Thu May 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 27, 2021

Sarah Khan leaves fans stunned in latest snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, May 27, 2021

Pakistani star Sarah Khan turned heads in her latest snap.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared an adorable snap of herself dressed to the nines, looking absolutely gorgeous.

The star was sure to turn heads as she dazzled in the light-coloured outfit.

The photo was sure to leave fans dazed a they showered her with compliments.

"Prettiest mom to be!" a user wrote.

"We love you," another wrote.



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz