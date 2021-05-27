Kourtney Kardashian exposes Kendall Jenner for returning her gifts

Kourtney Kardashian hilariously recalled how her sister Kendall Jenner returned her pricey gifts.

In a sneak peek of Keeping Up With the Kardashians the Poosh founder shared to her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian how the supermodel returned all her pricey gifts of dishware.

"So I started her this collection of Hèrmes China last year for her birthday. I got her like tea cups and a tea pot and all the tea stuff. And then for Christmas, I added to it and got her all the serving platters, so I was thinking I could add to it and get the dishes," she said.

Kourtney continues, "We called Hèrmes and I was like, 'Can you send me photos of what I didn't get yet?' and then they just said, 'I can absolutely do that but she returned everything that you got her.'"

Khloe looked stunned as she said "stop!" while Kim bit back a laugh.

"I, like, literally picked out each dish with thought and care," Kourtney said.

When asked what Kendall's reaction to Kourtney's gifts were, the reality TV star said, "She liked them!"

Khloe then pointed out how the two sisters' tastes are completely different.

"She's young, she's not like...like, we love china because we have like dinner parties," she said.

"In a few years she'll wish that she had it," Kourtney said.

There seemed to be no ill will as Kourtney even dished out a prank idea.

"I want to be like, 'You think the joke's on me, you keep returning it. The joke's on you because I'm going to keep buying it!'" Kourtney laughs.

"I just want to give it to her again to see her reaction."