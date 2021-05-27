Pakistan records lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in almost three months

A barber wearing a facemask attends a customer at his roadside stall in Rawalpindi. AFP

ISLAMABAD: With a 4.34% positivity rate, Pakistan reported the lowest coronavirus rate since March 6 after the country's pandemic situation improves during the past few days.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country recorded a positivity rate of 4.2% on March 6. The number of active cases is recorded at 59,018 as of today.

Meanwhile, the total number of virus infections now stands at 911,302 with 831,744 recoveries so far.



About 62,706 tests were conducted for coronavirus out of which 2,726 returned positive during 24 hours.

Although coronavirus cases are declining across the country, Sindh is reporting a spike in infections resulting in stringent restrictions imposed by authorities across the province.

In a provincial breakdown, Sindh has reported 313,059 cases, Punjab 337,073, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 131,027, Islamabad 80,779, Balochistan 24,823, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,008, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,533.



