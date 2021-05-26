close
Wed May 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 26, 2021

Arrest warrant issued for singer Marilyn Manson in US

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 26, 2021

Police in the United States have issued an arrest warrant for singer Marilyn Manson .

According to reports, the warrant was issued by  New Hampshire police in  connection with assault charges.

The police said despite being  aware of   the warrant “for some time”  “no effort has been made by the artist to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges”.

According to a police statement issued on Facebook, “The Gilford Police Department has an active arrest warrant for Brian Hugh Warner (aka: Marilyn Manson) for two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault stemming from a 2019 incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.” 

Latest News

More From Entertainment