Arrest warrant issued for singer Marilyn Manson in US

Police in the United States have issued an arrest warrant for singer Marilyn Manson .

According to reports, the warrant was issued by New Hampshire police in connection with assault charges.

The police said despite being aware of the warrant “for some time” “no effort has been made by the artist to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges”.

According to a police statement issued on Facebook, “The Gilford Police Department has an active arrest warrant for Brian Hugh Warner (aka: Marilyn Manson) for two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault stemming from a 2019 incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.”

