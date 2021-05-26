Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey revisit their documentary about mental health

Prince Harry will reunite with American TV legend Oprah Winfrey as they revisit their documentary about mental health with a follow-up.

According to Apple TV+ , Harry's series brought a 25% increase in new viewers to the streaming platform.

It was Prince Harry's first attempt into Television production since he stepped down from his role as senior member of the British royal family last year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently living in the United States with their son Archie.

Harry briefly returned to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral prayers of his grandfather Prince Philip.

The couple is facing criticism since they sat for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, days before the death of Prince Philip.