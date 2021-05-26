close
Wed May 26, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 26, 2021

Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey revisit their documentary about mental health

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 26, 2021

Prince Harry will reunite with American TV legend  Oprah Winfrey as they revisit their documentary about mental health with a follow-up.

According to Apple TV+ , Harry's series  brought a 25% increase in new viewers to the streaming platform. 

It  was Prince Harry's first attempt  into Television production since  he stepped down from his  role as senior member of the British royal family last year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently living in the United States with their son Archie.

Harry briefly returned to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral prayers of his grandfather  Prince Philip.

The couple is   facing criticism since they sat for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, days before the death of Prince Philip.

