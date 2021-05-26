Selena Gomez shares video of her 'hustling' as a child

Selena Gomez’s gave some insight on her grind to fame and it seems that it has been one that has been going since she was a child.

Taking to Instagram, the Same Old Love hit maker shared a video of her young-self singing her favourite Britney Spears song.

The little one could be seen belting out the lyrics to Don’t Go Knockin’ At My Door.

She captioned the adorable video: "the hustle was real".

