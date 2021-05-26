Selena Gomez shares video of her 'hustling' as a child

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Selena Gomez’s gave some insight on her grind to fame and it seems that it has been one that has been going since she was a child.
Taking to Instagram, the Same Old Love hit maker shared a video of her young-self singing her favourite Britney Spears song.
The little one could be seen belting out the lyrics to Don’t Go Knockin’ At My Door.
She captioned the adorable video: "the hustle was real".
Take a look: