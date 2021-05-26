close
Wed May 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 26, 2021

Selena Gomez shares video of her 'hustling' as a child

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 26, 2021

Selena Gomez’s gave some insight on her grind to fame and it seems that it has been one that has been going since she was a child.

Taking to Instagram, the Same Old Love hit maker shared a video of her young-self singing her favourite Britney Spears song.

The little one could be seen belting out the lyrics to Don’t Go Knockin’ At My Door.

She captioned the adorable video: "the hustle was real".

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Entertainment