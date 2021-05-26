Barrister Ali Zafar says his report on Tareen's allegation will have 'no legal value'

PTI Senator Barrister Ali Zafar. Photo: File

As a report circulates regarding a probe into the alleged unfair treatment meted out to Jahangir Tareen by the Federal Investigation Agency, Senator Barrister Ali Zafar clarified on Wednesday that any findings in his report will not be legally binding and emphasised that the matter is "purely" an internal matter of the PTI.

The former caretaker law minister took to Twitter to issue a clarification after "some persons and the media" were "busy in guessing" on what he would report.

"Let me make it clear that there is no report submitted by me. Any findings, not [necessarily] in writing, shall be purely internal to the PTI and have no legal value or status nor can the same have any relevance to or effect pending enquiries/investigations against the sugar barons or Mr Tareen," Zafar wrote.

The newly-elected senator said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's government has "no room" for offering "concessions against corruption".

Zafar stated that he has been directed by PM Imran Khan to look into the complaints made by the estranged PTI leader, adding that he will submit his "recommendations directly and only to the PM" once his probe concludes.

'Report on Jahangir Tareen not yet submitted'

This is the second time in less than a week that the senator has come out and issued a clarification on the expected report.

Earlier, Zafar had brushed aside the rumours that he had submitted the final report on the former PTI secretary-general.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan assigned Zafar the task to ascertain the facts after a group of pro-Tareen lawmakers alleged that the FIA was victimising Tareen — who has a large stake in the JDW sugar mill — as it investigated the sugar scam, which led to a shortage and price hike of the commodity.

"It has come to my notice that certain news is doing rounds [concerning the] submission of [the] report regarding JKT [Jahangir Khan Tareen]," Ali Zafar said in a tweet on Thursday.



“This is incorrect and based on some misinformation. I have not submitted any final report so far,” he added.