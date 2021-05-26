SC's registrar office objects to govt's appeals in Justice Isa case

Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad. Photo: File.

The Supreme Court's registrar office on Wednesday returned the government's review petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa's verdict, saying that the court cannot review more than one case at the same time, Geo News reported.

The appeals were filed by President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Advisor on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar, Law Minister Farogh Naseem, and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The petitions called for the formation of a full-bench comprising all the judges of the apex court, in which Justice Isa was made a party.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi had once again approached the Supreme Court in Justice Isa's reference case. According to sources, the President has filed a fresh petition seeking the re-hearing of the petitions.

Sources said that the president has filed a constitutional petition under the self-notice jurisdiction, in which Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been made a party in the 70-page petition.

In the petition, the president has taken the position that even after the decision on the review petition, a hearing can be held on the jurisdiction of self-notice.

It may be recalled that on June 19, 2020, a 10-member bench of the Supreme Court, in a short judgment, had quashed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and dismissed it. Four months later, the Supreme Court had issued a detailed judgment in this regard.