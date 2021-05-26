close
Wed May 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 26, 2021

SC's registrar office objects to govt's appeals in Justice Isa case

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 26, 2021
Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad. Photo: File.

The Supreme Court's registrar office  on  Wednesday returned the government's   review petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa's verdict, saying that the court cannot review more than  one case at the same time,  Geo News reported.

The appeals were filed by President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Advisor on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar, Law Minister Farogh Naseem, and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The petitions called for the formation of a full-bench comprising all the judges of the apex court, in which Justice Isa was made a party.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi had once again approached the Supreme Court in Justice Isa's reference case. According to sources, the President has filed a fresh petition seeking the re-hearing of the petitions.

Sources said that the president has filed a constitutional petition under the self-notice jurisdiction, in which Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been made a party in the 70-page petition.

In the petition, the president has taken the position that even after the decision on the review petition, a hearing can be held on the jurisdiction of self-notice.

It may be recalled that on June 19, 2020, a 10-member bench of the Supreme Court, in a short judgment, had quashed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and dismissed it. Four months later, the Supreme Court had issued a detailed judgment in this regard. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan