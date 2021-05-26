Meghan Markle aided Prince Harry in ‘ancestral healing’ with Reiki, tapping therapy

A source recently got candid about Prince Harry’s deep dive into ancestral healing and even shed light on the process by which he “broke the cycle of suffering.”



News regarding Prince Harry’s alternative healing endevors were brought forward in an interview by a source.

During their interview with The Daily Mail the insider was quoted saying, “Meghan said both she and Harry come from a long lineage of pain and suffering, generations of genetic baggage and that it’s now up to them to break the cycle once and for all.”

The source also added, “Meghan] is convinced that tapping has helped both her and Harry release negative patterns imprinted on their DNA from past generations – generations going all the way back to even the darkest of times including slavery, war, you name it.”

“Meghan also does Reiki on herself, and even on Archie and her dogs to help them feel more balanced and relaxed.”