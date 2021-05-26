Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will destroy’ Queen’s legacy

An expert believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gunning for the Queen’s legacy, all in an attempt to gather a response from Prince Charles.

The claim was made by royal expert Robert Jobson and he was quoted telling Express, “I thought it was pathetic actually. He was hell-bent on blaming everyone else for his problems and mainly his father.”

Mr. Jobson even pointed out, “He attacked his father, then he attacked his grandmother and shamefully his grandfather, who has just been buried.”

“I understand why Harry has to make a living but does he have to make a living continuously whining on about his family and the woes he believes were inflicted upon him?”