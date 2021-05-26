close
Wed May 26, 2021
ARMYs trend ‘#WeWantMoreJhope’ hashtag amid line distribution debate

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 26, 2021
BTS’s ARMY recently rushed to J-Hope’s side with demands for fairer line distributions via their hashtag #WeWantMoreJhope.

Attention to the unfair line distribution was brought forward in a social media update where the statistics were tallied and its findings shocked the fan base.

The Twitter post reveals J-Hope’s lines amass for barely 7% of the group’s entire song data.

Check it out below:


