ARMYs trend ‘#WeWantMoreJhope’ hashtag amid line distribution debate 

BTS’s ARMY recently rushed to J-Hope’s side with demands for fairer line distributions via their hashtag #WeWantMoreJhope.
Attention to the unfair line distribution was brought forward in a social media update where the statistics were tallied and its findings shocked the fan base.
The Twitter post reveals J-Hope’s lines amass for barely 7% of the group’s entire song data.