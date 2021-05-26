Lisa Kudrow sheds light on ‘intimidating’ Friends reunion shoot

Lisa Kudrow recently sat down for a chat and got candid about having A-listers from Hollywood’s inner-most circle attend the ‘Friends’ reunion special shoot.

The actor got candid about her experiences during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

There she even shed light on her experience having Hollywood’s A-listers guest appearing at the upcoming special. “It was really thrilling, a little intimidating, and then thrilling.”

All “Because they like Friends so much. Shooting any of it, being in the same room with these people and getting to hug them [was my favorite].”