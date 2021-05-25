Lady Gaga's dog walker shares struggles after dognapping incident

Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer has spoken up about what his life and health has been like when he was shot while walking the star’s three French bulldogs.

He took to Instagram to share about what people have been asking him following the incident.

"'You're Ryan! You got shot. You were shot! Where were you shot? Where'd they shoot you?'" Ryan wrote in his new post.

"Over the past few weeks, after charges were announced and leveled against those who stole the boys and attempted to murder me, I continue to find myself on the receiving end of several conversations like this. With no arrow drawn to my wounds and no sign that reads, 'I'm Ryan! I was shot,' people still come up to me on my morning walks to let me know that I, in fact, had been shot. And that my given name continues to be Ryan."

He explained that while the "support and well wishes have been incredible," he has been struggling to navigate in his life amid his recovery process.

"Along with the media attention and trauma recovery, I am - for the first time in a very long time - without purpose, which has been the hardest part of this chapter," he shared.

"Because I'm not yet in the proper headspace to care for dogs (whenever I perceive a dog is in danger I go on high alert and then break down and cry after), my purpose for the last ten years has suddenly vanished."