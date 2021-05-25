Meghan Markle due to give birth to her second child ‘any day now’

Royal experts believe that Meghan Markle, who is expecting her second child with husband Prince Harry, will give birth to a baby girl ‘any day now’.



The Sun, quoting the Daily Beast’s royal experts, reported that the Duchess of Sussex will give birth before the end of May 2021.

The Daily Beast's Royalist newsletter claims Meghan will give birth before the end of this month.

The newsletter said “The Royalist was always taught summer started in June, but there have also been rumours the baby was due sooner than that, so we think the answer is 'any day now'."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, during their Oprah interview, had revealed that their daughter would be arriving ‘this summer’.

The couple kept the exact due date a secret.