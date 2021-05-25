How BBC interview changed Princess Diana for the worse

Princess Diana "very close" friend had witnessed how the Martin Bashir BBC interview had changed her for the worse.

Royal Rota podcast hosts Lizzie Robinson and Chris Ship spoke about how the late Princess of Wales’ paranoia was fueled following the famous 1995 interview.

Lizzie said: "I had a chat with one of Diana's very close friends, Dr James Colthurst. Dr Colthurst was the friend that did the interviews with her for the Andrew Morton book.

"So he used to go, ask the questions, record them and then take the recordings over to Andrew Morton to write up.

"He was talking to me about the things that Diana was saying."

She continued: "She'd talked openly about how she felt for that book but her character hadn't changed.

"She was still the same person that he recognised.

"But during that period where she met Bashir, had done the interview and was sort of around him, he said that the change in her was so noticeable to him and their friends.

"There was truth in what she said, of course, it was just the way the context around that interview."

The late princess's brother Earl Spencer too noticed a change in his sister's demeanor.

Chris added: "Earl Spencer said it as well, he noticed a change in his sister.

"He noticed she was becoming much more paranoid, much more looking over her shoulder, worrying about things, thinking that everyone was against her, convinced that the system, the state was against her.

"She might have had those paranoias beforehand but they were being fuelled by what she was being told by Martin Bashir."