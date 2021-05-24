Kim Kardashian 'doing amazing' in journey on becoming lawyer

Lawyer Van Jones is full of praises of Kim Kardashian's prospects of becoming a great lawyer.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he spoke about his upcoming documentary The First Step which delves into the matter of criminal-justice reform in which the Skims founder makes an appearance.

"She's doing amazing," he said when asked about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's progress with her studies.

"She has used her platform to help people behind bars. Her dad [the late Robert Kardashian Sr.] was a lawyer, and she always wanted to be a lawyer."

He said that she "got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn't let up."

"I think she's gonna be an unbelievable attorney and she's already one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice," he added.