Mon May 24, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 24, 2021

Prince Harry called out for ‘invading his own privacy’ after new endeavors

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 24, 2021

Experts recently came down on Prince Harry for allegedly “invading his own privacy” with ventures that hurt Queen Elizabeth’s feelings.

The claim was brought forward by Aussie TV presenter Allison Langdon during her interview with ITV's Royal Editor Chris Ship.

There she was quoted saying, “Every time he comes out and he does something with Oprah I just keep thinking - I think most people do - how on earth is the Queen responding to this?”

“If Harry knows he is hurting his grandmother, why does he keep giving these interviews? I mean he left the UK because he wanted to get away from the press and all the scrutiny yet he can't help being the headline.”

