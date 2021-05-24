Kareena Kapoor reveals her ‘favourite meal’

Indian star Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed her ‘favourite meal’ and shared a glimpse of it on Instagram.



The Good Newwz actress shared a picture of Kerala-style lunch on her Insta Story on Monday and wrote “My favourite meal” followed by a heart emoji.

Kareena’s favourite meal includes red rice, with sambhar and aviyal on the side.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and urged her fans to stay home amid coronavirus pandemic.

She also asked the fans to not ‘lose hope’ amid these testing times.

Kareena had written “Stay home, stay safe... Don't lose hope” followed by heart emojis.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside superstar Aamir Khan.