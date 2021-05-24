Drake weighs in on feeling ‘self-conscious’ during BBMA speech

Hollywood singer Drake recently gave a candid acceptance speech on the BBMA stage as the new Artist of the Decade.

The singer weighed in on his fears during the acceptance speech for his Artist of the Decade award.

He was also quoted saying, “Thank you very much.That video was really full of a lot of confidence and bravado, but you know the truth is, I'm really bad at taking compliments.”

“I'm really self-conscious about my music. Even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better.”

“I rarely celebrate anything. For anyone watching this that's wondering how this happened, that's really the answer: It's being so unsure how you're getting it done that you just keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula. Feeling so lucky and blessed that the fear of losing it keeps you up at night.”

Drake also added that he “didn't write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took since “I don't quite understand it myself.”

“I just know that I've spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong, but tonight for once, I'm sure as hell we did something right.”