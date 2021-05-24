close
Mon May 24, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 24, 2021
Katy Perry shows off brand new look ahead of American Idol finale

Grammy award winning singer and songwriter Katy Perry recently debuted her fresh new black hair do just before the finale for American Idol went live.

The singer showed off her new do in a series of photos on Instagram and captioned them with the words, “MEGA RED ALERT TONIGHT’S #AMERICANIDOL FINALE IS NOT A DUMPSTER FIRE! YOUR FAVS ARE NOT SAFE! VOTE ONLINE, VIA TEXT, OR ON THE APP”.

Check it out below:



