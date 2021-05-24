Sonu Sood feels ‘helpless’ as he loses a few patients to coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian star Sonu Sood has said that he was feeling helpless after he lost a few of the patients, he had been trying to save, to coronavirus.
Taking to Twitter, the Simmba actor said “Losing a patient u have been trying to save, is nothing less than losing your own.”
He further said “It is so hard to face the family whose loved one u had promised to save. Today I lost a few.”
Sonu said “The families u were in touch with atleast 10 times a day will lose touch forever. Feel helpless” followed by a broken heart emoji.
The actor has been helping people in need and those who are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.