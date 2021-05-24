Aishwarya Rai shares a glimpse of her mother’s 70th birthday celebrations

Indian star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a glimpse of her mother Vrindra Rai’s 70th birthday celebrations on social media.



The Kuch Naa Kaho actress celebrated her mother’s birthday with husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya on Sunday night.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of birthday celebrations with sweet note.

She wrote “Happy 70th Birthday Dearest Darling Mommyyy-Doddaaa. We love youuu infinitely. You are our world. God bless you our angel.”

In another post, Aishwarya Rai said “Happy 70th Birthday Darling Mommyyy-Doddaaa. Love youuu.”



The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans on social media.





