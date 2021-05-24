Engin Altan aka Ertugrul leaves fans gushing with BTS photo from ‘Barbaroslar’

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has left his millions of fans gushing after he posted a behind-the-scene stunning photo from his upcoming drama serial Barbaroslar.



Engin took to Instagram and posted the photo with caption “#Barbaroslar”.

Fans of Engin aka Ertugrul can’t stop gushing over him after he posted the BTS picture.

Earlier, Engin confirmed shooting of Barbaroslar on social media.

He shared a picture of the clapperboard marked with the name of his upcoming historical drama Barbaroslar.



