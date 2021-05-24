Engin Altan aka Ertugrul leaves fans gushing with BTS photo from ‘Barbaroslar’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has left his millions of fans gushing after he posted a behind-the-scene stunning photo from his upcoming drama serial Barbaroslar.
Engin took to Instagram and posted the photo with caption “#Barbaroslar”.
Fans of Engin aka Ertugrul can’t stop gushing over him after he posted the BTS picture.
Earlier, Engin confirmed shooting of Barbaroslar on social media.
He shared a picture of the clapperboard marked with the name of his upcoming historical drama Barbaroslar.