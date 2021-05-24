Kendall Jenner's new tequila brand is 'similar' to rival product

Supermodel Kendaal Jenner has developed her own tequila brand, but rival product's boss Nick Matzorkis pointed out the similarities between the two drinks.



The CEO wrote in a now-deleted message on social media: "Note the similarities including the color, the name and it is made in the same distillery in Tequila Mexico as ours ."

However, he subsequently insisted he's not accusing Kendall Jenner of doing anything wrong.

Matzorkis also observed that the reality star's 818 tequila costs twice as much as the Texas company's drink.

"To be clear, the post does not accuse them of ‘stealing our idea,’ but does point out obvious undeniable similarities that in their entirety makes a worthy point on the face of it, he reportedly told TV station KXAN."



The 25-year-old 'Keeping UP With The Kardashians' star has run a massive campaign to promote her newly launched product.