Sun May 23, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 23, 2021

Nausheen Shah voices frustration over pressure on marriage

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, May 23, 2021

Pakistani star Nausheen Shah has voiced her annoyance over being constantly picked on getting married.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the actress kept it short and simple with her response saying that it is part of Pakistani culture for mothers to constantly remind a single woman to get married.

"This happens only in this [expletive] country if you are not married your mother will remind you everyday. Shaadi kerlo shaadi kerlonhi kerne shaadibhai maaf kerdo Jaan chordo ['Get married, get married' I don't want to get married, leave me be]," she wrote.

Take a look:


