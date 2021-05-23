Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas increase Covid-19 fundraiser target to 22 crore

Indian star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have increased the target of Covid-19 fundraiser to 22 crore ($3 million).



Priyanka took to Instagram and disclosed that coronavirus fundraiser, which she started with Nick Jonas, has raised over one million dollar (around 7.5 crore).

The Bajirao Mastani actress further said that they have raised the fundraiser ‘Together For India’ target to 22 crore ($3 million) as situation in India is ‘unbelievable and scary’.

She wrote “#TogetherForIndia. It’s been a tumultuous couple of months with so much happening on ground across India in the battle against Covid 19. The #TogetherForIndia Fundraiser that @nickjonas and I started with our partners @give_india has raised over $1 million (around Rs 7.5 crores) has been put to good use towards procurement of medical equipment like oxygen cylinders and concentrators and vaccination support.”



“But, we know there is a lot left to be done and so we’ve increased our target to $3 million (around Rs. 22 crores).”