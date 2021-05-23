Prince Harry was 'drinking to oblivion' for 'being silenced' after Princess Diana's death

Prince Harry is said to have been “drinking to oblivion” because he was “forced into silence” over his late mother Princess Diana’s inquest.

According to royal author Duncan Larcombe, the Duke of Sussex was furious over not being able to pay a tribute to his mother when her inquest was published in April 2008.

As a consequence, Prince Harry had turned to alcohol following the release of the inquest.

"Something was not right with Harry. He was visibly rocking backwards and forwards on his feet,” he wrote in the Mirror.

"Under his arm was a piece of plastic pipe taped at one end by a large funnel.

"At one point Harry kneeled down, put the other end of the pipe in his mouth as a pal poured two pints of bitter down his neck.

"Even by Harry’s standards, this was a young royal drinking to oblivion."

"Harry was furious at the official statement his ‘father’s people’ had issued on his behalf, welcoming the inquest findings.

"As far as he was concerned he’d been forced into silence, denied the chance of paying a personal tribute to his beloved mother."

"When I plucked up the courage to ask him why he had not simply instructed the men in grey suits to issue a statement he was happy with, his answer remains ingrained in my memory.

"'Because they don’t work for me, they work for my father,' Harry barked back."