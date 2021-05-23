Sahir Ali Bagga urges fans to get Covid-19 vaccine after receiving his jab

Pakistani singer Sahir Ali Bagga has urged his fans to get themselves vaccinated against novel coronavirus after receiving his jab.



The Dhola singer took to Instagram and shared a short video clip in his Story to inform his fans he has received his vaccination against coronavirus.

In the video, Sahir Ali Bagga is seen getting his vaccine.

The singer posted the video with caption “Vaccine Done.”

He also urged everyone to get themselves vaccinated against novel coronavirus.