close
Sun May 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 23, 2021

Sahir Ali Bagga urges fans to get Covid-19 vaccine after receiving his jab

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, May 23, 2021
Sahir Ali Bagga urges fans to get Covid-19 vaccine after receiving his jab

Pakistani singer Sahir Ali Bagga has urged his fans to get themselves vaccinated against novel coronavirus after receiving his jab.

The Dhola singer took to Instagram and shared a short video clip in his Story to inform his fans he has received his vaccination against coronavirus.

In the video, Sahir Ali Bagga is seen getting his vaccine.

The singer posted the video with caption “Vaccine Done.”

He also urged everyone to get themselves vaccinated against novel coronavirus.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz