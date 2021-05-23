Priyanka Chopra wishes manager Anjula Acharia on her birthday

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt note for her longtime manager Anjula Acharia on her birthday.



Sharing a throwback photo with Anjula, the Bajirao Mastani actress wrote “Wishing this amazing girl the happiest of birthdays!”

Priyanka, who has been staying in London for the last few months for the shooting of Citadel, said “I’m so sad I can’t be with you. Anj you are a force. We have done things together that even we couldn’t have imagined..”.

“I wish you so much joy love happiness but most of all the magic of imagination. Because when u imagine you make anything happen! Happy birthday darling and keep smiling @anjula_acharia.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.