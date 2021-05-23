Ariana Grande pens heartfelt note for Manchester Arena attack victims

American singer Ariana Grande paid tribute to the victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack that left 22 people dead as she observes the fourth anniversary of the sad incident.

The 27-year-old singer paid tribute to the victims on her Instagram Story. "Although grief is ever present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round..... I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one," the singer penned.



"Please know that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always."

She posted a video to her Instagram feed also with the same heartfelt note.

On May 22, 2017, Ariana Grande had a music concert at Manchester Arena. As the people were leaving after the event came to a close, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in the lobby of the arena. The blast left more than 800 people wounded.



Ariana Grande also posted an image with the names of the 22 people who lost their lives in the bombing.





This is Ariana Grande's first social media interaction after she got married to Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony earlier this month.

