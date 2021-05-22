close
Sat May 22, 2021
May 22, 2021

Here's how to buy tickets for Billie Eilish's world tour

Sat, May 22, 2021

The tickets for Billie Eilish's world  tour would go on sale on Friday, May 28 at 10am

Billie Eilish will hit the road in 2022 for her ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour.

The singer took to Instagram and Twitter to share the dates of her tour which she's in undertaking in support of her forthcoming album ‘Happier Than Ever’.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the link below: (https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist-billie-eilish-1023341)

Below are the dates of her shows in the UK.


