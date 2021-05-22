Kim Kardashian gives updates over son Saint’s covid-19 results

Renowned beauty mogul Kim Kardashian recently announced the news regarding her son Saint’s covid-19 diagnosis.

The mogul got candid about her son’s diagnosis during a promo for her brand new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the teaser she was quoted saying, “Sainty just tested positive for COVID. I'm trying not to freak anyone out, but I'm just really worried."

Kim can even be heard talking over the phone and saying, “North is saying she's feeling sick. It wouldn't be surprising if she has it.”

Check it out below:



