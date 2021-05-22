close
Sat May 22, 2021
Web Desk
May 22, 2021

Arpita Khan Sharma receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Web Desk
Sat, May 22, 2021
Arpita Khan Sharma receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Indian star Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma, who recently recovered from novel coronavirus, got her first jab of Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday.

Arpita took to Instagram and posted her photo where she is seen getting her shot.

She wrote in the caption “We are not only responsible for our own safety but also for the safety of people around us, our families, our friends, our neighbours & every human we come in contact with”.

“Get vaccinated! Be Safe, Be Positive, Be Strong.”

Earlier this month, she had confirmed she was tested positive for coronavirus at the beginning of April 2021 and now she has fully recovered from it.

Arpita had shared a statement which reads: “I tested positive for Covid-19 in the beginning of the month of April 2021, however, I was asymptomatic.”

