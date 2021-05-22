close
Sat May 22, 2021
Experts weigh in on Prince Harry’s relationship with the royal family

Experts weigh in on Prince Harry’s relationship with the royal family

A royal expert recently stepped forward with Intel regarding Prince Harry’s relationship with the royal family.

The claim was brought forward by a royal insider and during his interview with The Daily Mail they claimed, “Everyone is struggling to understand what he gets from, or hopes to achieve, by interventions like this.”

“It is perfectly possible to campaign effectively on the issue of mental health without talking in such intimate detail about his own experiences.”

