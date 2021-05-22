Pakistan coach Waqar Younis joins pro-Palestine rally in Sydney

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis attends anti-Israel rally in Sydney.

SYDNEY: Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis joined the protesters in Australia condemning the Israeli brutalities against the innocent Palestinians.

A rally was organised to show support and express solidarity with the people of Palestine who are facing the Israeli military occupation for decades.

Anti-Israel protests have been taking place across the world since the Jewish state launched air strikes in Gaza killing nearly 250 people including children.

A ceasefire was announced on Friday after the international pressure was mounted on Israel and the US to stop aggression.

Waqar Younis, along with his son, participated in the rally to express their support for the Palestinian cause.

"Ya ALLAH help our brothers and sisters in #Palestine," he tweeted.

"Expressing solidarity with Palestinians #FreePalaestine Joining the protesters in Sydney and the rallies around the world against Israeli military attacks @13kamilkhan @AzaanWaqar."

The former Pakistani pacer is in Australia with his family where his wife underwent surgery.

The team was in Zimbabwe when he had to rush to Sydney to be with his wife.