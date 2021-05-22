Gauri Khan shares a stunning photo of Suhana to wish her on 21st birthday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan extended love and sweet wishes to daughter Suhana, who turns 21 today.



Suhana’s mother Gauri Khan took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of the daughter to wish her a very happy birthday.

She wrote in the caption “Happy birthday.... you are loved today, tomorrow and always” followed by a heart emoji.

Commenting on the post, the birthday girl wrote “I love you’ alongwith a heart emoticon.

In the photo, Suhana is seen donning a polka dot dress and sitting on a chair with her handbag.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.