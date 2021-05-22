Armeena Khan ‘humbled’ to receive certificate for outstanding public service in Britain

Pakistani film and TV star Armeena Khan is humbled to receive a certificate for outstanding public service in UK.



Taking to Twitter, the Sherdil shared photos with Lord Wajid Khan and Lady Anam Khan and revealed that she received the certificate.

She tweeted, “So humbled to receive a certificate for outstanding public service at #Burnley Town hall today.”

“Thank you Lord Wajid Khan and Lady Anam Khan for receiving my husband Fesl Khan and I today”.