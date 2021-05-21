Kim Kardashian showers praises on Cher

Kim Kardashian on Thursday expressed lover for Cher as the singer and actress celebrated her 75th birthday.

Sharing a picture of Cher to her Instagram story, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said her love for the singer "runs so deep".

She then thanked Cher for being "the style icon and doing it for decades."

Meanwhile, thousands of people took to Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and other social media websites to wish Cher on her birthday.

