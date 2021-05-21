close
Fri May 21, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 21, 2021

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian continue to follow each other on social media

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 21, 2021

Kim Kardashian  and Kanye West are still following each other on social media months after  the couple decided to  part their ways.

Kim  filed for divorce from the rapper after almost seven years of marriage in February this year.

The split was amicable and Kardashian asked for joint custody of the couple’s four children.

As the couple waits for divorce, it has emerged that Kim and West are still following each other on Twitter.

Below are the screenshots of their Twitter profiles which show the former couple has not unfollowed each other.


