Billie Eilish leaves fans excited with latest video

Teen sensation Billie Eilish on Friday said that she's going on a world tour, without announcing the date.
Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a video clip to make the announcement, without sharing the exact date as to when she would embark on "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour".
More than 10 million people viewed her Instagram video within just minutes after the singer had shared it.