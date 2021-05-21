close
Fri May 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 21, 2021

Billie Eilish leaves fans excited with latest video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 21, 2021

Teen sensation Billie Eilish on  Friday said that she's going on a world tour, without announcing the date.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a video clip to make the announcement, without sharing the exact date as to when she would embark on "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour".

More than 10 million people viewed her Instagram video within just minutes after the singer had shared it.

Latest News

More From Entertainment