Fri May 21, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 21, 2021

Ayeza Khan serves fashion goals in new snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, May 21, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan certainly has enviable style.

Taking to Instagram, the Chupke Chupke star shared a snap of herself dressed to the nines in a blue ethnic attire.

The stunner looked gorgeous as the colour complimented her well.

"Back to work," she captioned the post.

Fans were quick to shower their love on the star.

"My inspiration," wrote one user.

"Looking gorgeous!" another wrote.

Take a look:



