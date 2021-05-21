Prince Harry admits to drinking, doing drugs to deal with Princess Diana's death

Prince Harry left hearts broken after he revealed that he had turned to drugs and alcohol to cope with his mother Princess Diana’s death.

In his docu-series The Me You Can’t See, the Duke of Sussex spoke about the pain he felt following the death of his mother and how working as a royal was “draining” him leading him to turn to unhealthy coping mechanisms.

“I was wanting to drink, wanting to take drugs," he said.

"I was wanting to do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling.

“But I slowly became aware that, okay, I wasn't drinking Monday to Friday, but I’d probably drink a week’s worth on a Friday or Saturday night.

“I would find myself drinking, not because I was enjoying it, but because I was trying to mask something."

When asked if he was aware if he was trying to mask his feelings he said: “No, completely unaware of it.

“My brain telling me I am in a fight, I never knew that. Why would I know that?”

His confession brought out his early partying days to light where he was caught drinking and smoking cannabis when he was 16.